Female professional boxing bouts on May 21

LAHORE: The 3rd Pakistan Premier Boxing (PPB) has planned a number of professional female bouts on May 21 at Sargodha.

President PPB Ifraz Khan informed 'The News' on Wednesday that it is for the first time that female professional boxing is going to be held in Pakistan.

“This is for the first time girls professional boxing is going to be held in Sargodha,” said Ifraz Khan. He said the bouts will be conducted in the evening of May 21 at Sir Syed Sports Complex Maila Mandi ground Sargodha.

He further said that competitions in five weight categories will be conducted but the main title bout will be in 60kg weight category.

In 40kg weight category, Komal Imtiaz of Lahore will take on Seerat Ayesha of Sargodha; in 46kg weight class, Sania Mustafa of Faisalabad will meet Ayesha Mumtaz of Sargodha; in 48kg category, Saher Atif of Sargodha will fight with Noor of Gujranwala; in 57kg category, Rimsha Ghafar of Sargodha will compete with Azqa Ishfaq of Faisalabad; and in the main bout of the day which is in 60kg weight class, Komal Ikhlaq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will take on Fatima Zahra of Sargodha.