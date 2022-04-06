AC adjourns LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan till April 12

ISLAMABAD: Judge Muhammad Azam Khan of the Accountability Court-II (AC) of Islamabad on Tuesday heard the LNG (liquefied natural gas) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his lawyer Barrister Zafarullah, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Usman Masood, and prosecution witnesses Naseer Bashir and Muhammad Ali appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer cross examined prosecution witness Naseer Bashir. After this, the court recorded the statement of witness Muhammad Ali. The case was later adjourned till April 12.