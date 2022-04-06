SC has no option but to decide against deputy speaker’s ruling: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the Supreme Court has no other option but to give its judgement against the ruling of the National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker on the no-trust motion; otherwise, around 200 members of the National Assembly and millions of their patriotic voters will become ‘traitors’ of the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building on Tuesday, the Sindh Information Minister said the courts have to give judgements within the ambit of the Constitution. Similarly, the Parliament and the PM were also bound to follow the Constitution while taking the decisions. He added that the PM did not have the authority to term his political foes as traitors, adding, “Imran also dubbed the ongoing political rivalry in the country as a fight between good and evil.”

The Sindh minister said that the people of every city in the country had expressed a sheer lack of confidence in PM Imran Khan during the recently concluded long march of the PPP from Karachi to Islamabad. Ghani mentioned that up to 200 members of the National Assembly had openly opposed the PM while Imran Khan in turn had termed them ‘traitors’.

However, the fact of the matter is that Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Attorney General, and Federal Law Minister, all had committed ‘treason’ by violating the Constitution, said Ghani, adding that all those authorities should be tried and punished under Article six of the Constitution. He added that the speaker of the National Assembly had not been empowered to act beyond the Constitution, as the speaker did not have the emperors-like powers.