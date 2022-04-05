Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. -- Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged Director General (DG) of ISPR to clarify proceedings of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting as ‘ex-prime minister Imran Khan’ was using ‘foreign conspiracy’ to justify his ‘coup’.



He took to Twitter on Monday saying, “Will DG ISPR clarify if NSC meeting declared the 197 members of NA as traitors and part of a foreign plot." “Can Foreign Office or the defence ministry produce any official correspondence between March 7 and 27 on foreign conspiracy,” he said. been uncovered by our own intelligence agencies and other institutions not just an ambassador’s cable. Imran’s ego is not more important than Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari said that Imran Khan was trying to hide behind a letter this time. In a statement, Asif Ali Zardari said that the NSC members had said that no evidence of any conspiracy was found. “Imran Khan on daily basis says that the members belonging to security institutions were satisfied with him so those security members need to clarify their position,” he said.

He said that now this issue was not of opposition or Imran Khan but of Pakistan, hence any delay in such serious and sensitive issues could be detrimental to the country. “Now, this issue is no more of the opposition, of no-confidence but of national security,” he said.



Meanwhile, JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the National Security Committee (NSC) members should clarify their position forthwith and there should be no debate on the issue of letter.

He said this while responding to a question posed by a journalist. He said that opposition wanted the security institutions should come out of this public debate and if they themselves got involved in this debate, they should hold themselves accountable. He said that the letter was presented in a wrong way and revealing the secret of the security committee meeting would be treason. He said that the security institutions should think what consequences would be if patriotic leadership of the country was pushed to treason by leveling such allegations and in what direction the country would be led.

Earlier, PMLN leader Marriyum Aurengzeb said that the threat letter should be made public so that lies of Imran Khan should come to the fore. Meanwhile, the sources said that the National Security Committee (NSC) did not express any concern in the meeting held on last Thursday with regard to the “threat letter” dubbed as a foreign conspiracy by the Prime Minister Imran Khan against his government.

The sources claimed that no evidence was furnished before the NSC during the meeting which was convened to take the top civil and military leadership into confidence over the threat letter. NSC did not express any concerns. It was a regular cable and NSC did not ratify any kind of treason against the country. If it happened, the meeting minutes should come to fore.