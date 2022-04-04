PFUJ, HRCP ask SC to declare president’s action void; reject

PM’s advice

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have condemned the act of Dy-Speaker of the National Assembly for rejecting the resolution for vote of no-confidence against the prime minister during the session of the National Assembly on Sunday.

PFUJ and HRCP also rejected the prime minister’s advice to president to dissolve the assembly. In doing so he has violated Article 95 of the Constitution of Pakistan, says a press release.

President PFUJ Shahzada Zulfiqar, Secretary-General Nasir Zaidi, Chairperson HRCP Hina Jilani and Secretary-General Harris Khalique in a strongly worded joint statement conclude that the acts of president, prime minister, and the deputy speaker amount to subverting the Constitution of Pakistan and an attack on democracy by not allowing voting on vote of no-confidence and then ordering to dissolve the assemblies. This will push the country towards anarchy and authoritarianism.

PFUJ and HRCP appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to declare all these acts of president, prime minister and deputy speaker as void Ab Initio. The political system cannot be run on the whims and wishes of individuals. Personal agenda and ego must not be allowed to detract Pakistan from a democratic path.

"Pakistani people, intelligentsia and civil society struggled and laid their lives for democracy and constitutionalism in the country ", they reminded.