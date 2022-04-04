Imran’s action is coup attempt: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that no one was against election and in fact this was the reason that they brought the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan because the opposition believed that the 2018 elections were heavily compromised.

“In order to go for free and fair elections, we first have to remove Imran Khan and conduct the electoral reforms and then to have free and fair elections. What Khan has done today, is not only unconstitutional but also it is coup attempt,” he said in an interview to Al Jazeera News on Sunday.

Bilawal said, “Constitution of Pakistan does have one legitimate means to remove the prime minister of Pakistan and that is no-confidence motion. Our constitution does not allow not to hold voting on the no-confidence motion. Our constitution does not allow the Speaker to prorogue the session as they have done,” he said.

PPP chairman said, “Constitution does not allow the President of Pakistan to dissolve the assembly while the no-confidence motion is pending. So, all he has done today is not to force a free and fair elections but to force an unfair elections and to create a constitutional crisis and that is why I say that it is a coup attempt,” he said.

He said, “We have challenged it in the Supreme Court and we have expectations from the Supreme Court. According to the rules of the National Assembly of Pakistan after the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, there is a panel of chairman.”

He said on the panel of Speaker there was former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who, once the Deputy Speaker left, took over the chair and continued on the voting on the no-confidence motion. “So, the united opposition showed the people of Pakistan and showed the world that 195 people voted in favour of our motion and against Imran Khan,” he said.

The PPP chairman said in order to save himself from that defeat and embarrassment, Imran Khan ran away from today's no-confidence vote. “In doing so, he has abrogated the constitution,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan started with corruption and ended up in foreign conspiracy and he was sure there would be addition in the list. He said the people of Pakistan knew the facts as they knew that in 2018 a grave injustice was committed to the people of Pakistan when elections were rigged. No party enjoyed equal playing field, he asserted.

He said the people of Pakistan had been seeing for three years that the prime minister’s conduct was undemocratic. He said the people of Pakistan believe in democracy and the people of Pakistan wanted out of this crisis. “This is a crisis of Imran Khan's own making. Insha Allah! United opposition will work together and will not allow Imran to be successful and we will take people out of this crisis,” he said.

He said, “The term selected means exactly what it does. I think what is important to know that the establishment and all institutions of Pakistan have taken a decision to be apolitical when this no-confidence motion came forth.

He said, “Our constitution and our law require that such institutions should remain apolitical. This is a welcome decision just as I will stand up before you or the people of Pakistan I will condemn anyone violating the constitution. I will support and welcome those who support and work within the constitutional and legal framework.”

PPP chairman PPP said thus far it had happened and Imran Khan had complained this. “Mr Khan does not want free and fair elections. Imran Khan does not want democratic Pakistan and he wants Pakistan where he gets to rule by feat and he wants that this rule should continue. The people of Pakistan will not allow him to do that,” he said.

Meanwhie, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari replied to Prime Minister Imran Khan that his coup attempt would not succeed. His response came on tweet of Prime Minister Imran Khan through which he taunted the opposition saying, “Isn't it better for PDM to accept elections rather than be part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change and indulge in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation's moral fibre.”

He responded to Imran Khan that early elections was our demand not yours. “No confidence, electoral reforms, early free and fair elections is our long stated goal,” he said. He said when there’s a no confidence motion pending against prime minister and Speaker, “You can’t dissolve assemblies."

PPP chairman said Speaker could not prorogue session without out voting on the no-confidence motion. “Today you proved you are nothing but a tiny little dictator whose ego is more important than our constitution,” he said. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "We proved we are ready to vote you out of Parliament & will vote you out in elections.