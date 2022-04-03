UET holds int’l moot on ‘hydrology’

LAHORE: Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering (CEWRE), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore organised the 2nd international conference on “Hydrology and Water Resources”.

Participants from various countries, including Hungary, Australia, Turkey, and China, as well as Pakistanis, attended the conference online. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the conference.

While emphasising the theme of the conference and theme of World Water Day, 2022 (Groundwater-Making the invisible Visible) the Vice Chancellor indicated the need to put a spotlight on the invisible resource, enhance knowledge exchange and collaboration.

It was also stressed that the awareness of the importance of taking care of our water resources be increased and come up with agenda for future research and action.