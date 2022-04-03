Kyrgyz police arrest activists

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Police in Kyrgyzstan detained around 20 activists who defied court bans on rallies related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by protesting against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, an AFP correspondent saw on Saturday.
The arrests in the capital Bishkek come as the gruelling conflict fuels pro- and anti-Moscow sentiment in ex-Soviet Central Asia, a five-country region tightly-tied to Russia.
