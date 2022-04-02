Fehmida virtually inaugurates PSB Karachi centre gymnasium

KARACHI: The IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza virtually inaugurated the multipurpose gymnasium at PSB's Karachi coaching centre, where all indoor sports can be organised.

She could not reach Karachi for the inauguration ceremony due to tense political situation in Islamabad and inaugurated the gymnasium from PSB head office in Islamabad.

During her online address, the IPC minister congratulated the sports fraternity on the completion of the much-delayed project and hoped that the gymnasium would prove a breakthrough in the promotion of boxing and other indoor games.

The sports fraternity will be able to organise their competitions and training camps of boxing, volleyball, table tennis and other disciplines, Dr Fahmida said.

She said that PTI government is working a lot for the promotion of sports across the country and soon a number of sports projects are going to be launched at PSB centre in Karachi.

On the occasion, the deputy director general of PSB, Shahid Islam, who looks after the affairs of PSB centre in Karachi, told reporters that Rs133 million was spent on the gymnasium, which could accommodate more than 2500 spectators.

It may be recalled here that the boxing gymnasium was launched due to the tireless efforts of late sports icon Prof Anwer Chowdhry, who was the president of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF).

On the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the project, the services of Prof Anwer Chowdhry were applauded.

Pakistan's former athlete and coach Muhammad Talib handed over memorable pictures of Prof Anwer Chowdhry with Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro to National coaching center administration Karachi.