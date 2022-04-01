 
Friday April 01, 2022
World

Tunisia speaker rejects dissolution of parliament

By AFP
April 01, 2022

Tunis: The speaker of Tunisia’s parliament on Thursday rejected President Kais Saied’s dissolution of the assembly the previous day. "We consider that the parliament remains operational," Rached Ghannouchi told AFP in an interview. "The president does not have the constitutional right to dissolve parliament."

