Very hot, dry conditions to grip Karachi till Friday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that a “very hot and dry weather spell” is going to grip Karachi from today (Wednesday) till Friday, with the temperature reaching as high as 41 degrees Celsius during the day with extremely dry conditions.

“Hot and sometimes very hot and dry weather spell is likely affect Karachi again from March 30 till April 1, 2022, with the maximum temperature expected in the range of 39-41C. Very hot and dry weather conditions to persist over the rest of the districts of Sindh, with the maximum temperature expected range 43-45,” a weather advisory issued by the PMD said on Tuesday.

The mercury touched 41 degrees Celsius on Sunday in Karachi under the influence of a high pressure area in the upper atmosphere, which cleared from the Pakistani skies on Monday, but now another wave of hot weather is going to grip the city and other districts of Sindh.



The sea breeze will remain suspended during this period. PMD officials said the weather remains very hot and dry in the month of April in Karachi, where the average temperature is 35 degrees Celsius. They said that they were expecting hot weather to prevail in the metropolis over the next few weeks.