Cop martyred in DI Khan attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A cop was martyred when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on him outside his home in Kulachi city in the jurisdiction of Kulachi Police Station on Monday.

Official sources said that unknown terrorists attacked Abdur Rauf, a DFC at the Kulachi Police Station, with automatic weapons. They said the cop suffered multiple bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom on the spot. The attackers fled the scene after comitting the crime.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene. They cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest attackers. The Counter-Terrorism Department registered a case against unidentified terrorists under the relevant sections of law.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the cop was offered at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines. Civil, military officials and elders of the area attended the last rituals and he was laid to rest in his native town with state honours.