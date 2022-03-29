Unsurprising speeches

The prime minister’s much-anticipated speech on March 27 failed to deliver on the much-hyped surprise factor. He spoke about his government’s achievements, including universal health coverage, efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, water conservation and foreign investment, but all this seemed to be a mere addendum to the rest. At one point, it seemed that Imran Khan was simply there to amuse a charged crowd that was more interested in chanting slogans against political rivals.
Keeping in view the gravity of the country’s situation, one expects more seriousness from our leaders and ordinary people. We can only hope that everyone makes good decisions in the upcoming days, but that would require serious thinking and actions.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
