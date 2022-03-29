Work on IJP Road being done at fast pace

Islamabad:The work on multi-billion IJP Road has been expedited and now the labourers are working at different spots round the clock to complete this project in stipulated timeframe.

According to the details, the toll plaza and adjacent building in front of the Carriage Factory have been demolished and the work on widening of road is now underway at faster pace. The placement of pillars of a flyover at Faqir Aipee point has been initiated and this work would be completed in next few weeks. But the construction of this flyover would continue for next one year.

The construction of two lanes of the road for heavy traffic between New Katarian and Faizabad is also being carried out along with a shoulder patch for motor bikes. The side walls are being constructed from Pirwadhai to Faizabad.

The digging work at Mandi Mor has also been started and temporary stalls set up by the local traders have been removed for widening of the road. The soil testing at four sites have also been completed after which it has been decided to accelerate the pace of work. The laborers are now working in two shifts (12 hours each) on the directives of the executing agency.

The Project-Concept-I showed that this Rs4.9 billion project included overhauling of the road and the addition of two lanes on each side for heavy traffic. Furthermore, an interchange will be constructed on 9th Avenue and Stadium Road.

An official said there can be another big development related to this project as the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to connect Leh Expressway with IJP Road and 10th Avenue. He said that the Leh Expressway is a project of RDA while IJP Road and 10th Avenue projects are being carried out by the CDA.