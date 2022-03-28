How many attended PTI rally?

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party leaders had promised to pull a crowd of one million but was the crowd that much and the venue spacious enough to house them is any body’s guess.
The Islamabad police put the figure at 60,000-70,000 while the Intelligence Bureau (IB) said the number was 26,000. Independent sources said 35,000 people had attended the rally. They insisted that the crowd was in no way near 10,0000.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his lengthy speech, repeatedly asked the noisy and boisterous audience to be quiet. He was satisfied with the number of the participants.
The stage secretary claimed over 2m people had gathered there. PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb put the number at 10,000. According to the IB, 16,000 people attended the PDM sit-in.
The administration stopped the private media from entering the PTI rally
Thousands of secondary school girls had flocked to classes
Shehbaz Sharif urged the masses to join the “Mehngai Mukao March” to get rid of Prime Minister Imran Khan
Ukraine was making a new push to get civilians out of the city
Hong Kong has imposed some of the world’s harshest travel restrictions under its zero-Covid policy
The Saudi Arabian government recently issued a set of instructions for mosques to follow
Comments