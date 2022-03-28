Myanmar army says will ‘annihilate’ coup opponents

Naypyidaw, Myanmar: Myanmar’s junta will "annihilate" coup opponents, army chief Min Aung Hlaing said Sunday as the military staged a show of force on the anniversary of its bloodiest crackdown so far on democracy protests. The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a putsch in February 2021, with more than 1,700 people killed in crackdowns on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.