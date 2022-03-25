Gas, electricity loadshedding protested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The infuriated residents of Nauthia and Gulberg on Thursday blocked the main road for traffic in front of Sunehri Masjid in Saddar for hours to protest against the prolonged gas and electricity loadshedding.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government and authorities concerned, the protesters set ablaze tyres and blocked one of the busiest roads, causing a worst traffic jam.