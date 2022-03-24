Renewing our pride and patriotism

Islamabad : For those who like to watch the Pakistan Day Parade, it was a blessing that it was a bright clear day – there are always chances of rain in spring! Anyway, as usual, it was an uplifting occasion, especially in these days of political turmoil - and something to look forward to despite the naysayers who say it is a waste of money and should be done away with!

The parade ground looked beautiful with neat beds of flowers and the colors of different flags – both of Pakistani armed forces regiments and those of other countries taking part in the parade - fluttering in the breeze, while the women and children also added to the ambience wearing colorful outfits – many of them in the colors of the national flag.

This year the parade was also attended by important personalities who are attending the OIC conference and hopefully they noticed the participation of women contingents – debunking the impression that women in Pakistan are confined to home and hearth. We are proud of our smart female ‘soldiers’ and pray that soon there will be enough of them to form separate contingents instead of a combined one!

This year a few very special persons chosen from a cross section of society were publicly recognised for the outstanding work they are doing to serve their country and fellow citizens, which was a great idea. Of course there are numerous people like them who are doing good work but it was not possible to recognise all of them at once.

Many thanks are due to all those who make this celebration special by enduring hours of practice and making preparations – the pomp and ceremony; the thrilling fly past and all other aspects that make the parade ‘a must see’ so that we can not only enjoy the occasion but feel a renewed sense of patriotism and pride in our country.

Pakistan Paindabad!