Family remembers author Sara Suleri Goodyear

With great sadness, author Sara Suleri Goodyear’s family has announced her passing at the age of 68 in Bellingham, Washington State, US, on March 20, 2022.

Born in Karachi, Sara was the daughter of ZA Suleri, a prominent journalist, and Mair (née Jones) Suleri, a professor of English at Lahore’s Punjab University.

Sara was predeceased by her husband Austin Goodyear, and by her older siblings Nuzhat Akhund, Ifat Mawaz and Shahid Suleri. She is survived by her younger siblings Tillat Khalid in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Irfan Suleri in Birmingham, UK, and by many nieces, nephews and their children.

Sara graduated from Lahore’s Kinnaird College, received a master’s degree in English literature from the Punjab University, and earned her PhD in English from the Indiana University.

She taught at the Williams College and, for most of her career, at the Yale University. She was a founding editor of the Yale Journal of Criticism, and wrote two seminal texts of postcolonial studies: Meatless Days, and The Rhetoric of English India.

Along with numerous scholarly articles, she wrote a memoir based on her father’s illustrious and turbulent journalistic career: Boys Will Be Boys. Recently, she and Azra Raza co-wrote A Tribute to Ghalib: Twenty-One Ghazals Reinterpreted. A memorial service for Sara will be held at a later date.