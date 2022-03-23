Street vendor dies after torture by wedding guests

KASUR: Police on Tuesday arrested 13 people on the charge of killing a pappar (rice cracker) seller during a wedding function at Pattoki.

According to the FIR, Muhammad Ashraf, the rice cracker vendor, was accused of stealing a mobile phone of a wedding guest. Later, the guests allegedly brutally tortured him to death him inside the wedding hall.

In the meantime, a footage went viral in which it was shown that Ashraf’s body was lying in the hall and the wedding guests were eating their meal.

The DPO while talking to media told that the police had raided various places at Kanganpur, Pattoki and Sarai Mughal and arrested 12 suspects. He said that doctors had not confirmed torture in the initial postmortem report of the deceased and the police were investigating every aspect of the case. The police have registered a case.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and IGP Rao Sardar took notice of the incident and sough report of the incident.