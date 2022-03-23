KPRA conducts registration drive in Swabi

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Tuesday continued registration week continued for the second day to facilitate taxpayers and provide on-spot registration facility to service providers in Mardan Region.

The teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) visited industrial units operating in Gadoon industrial estate and service providers in Swabi Bazar to provide them registration facilities at their doorstep and educate them on sales tax on services.