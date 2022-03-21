Man accused of sexual assault kills 2 relatives of victim

MANSEHRA: A man, who had kidnapped a woman and sexually assaulted her in August last year, allegedly killed two brothers-in-law of the victim in Garhi Habibullah area, officials said on Sunday.

“The accused, Mohammad Ajmal, fired at the two brothers indiscriminately, leaving both of them injured seriously. They two succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital,” said the investigation officer.

The accused fired at Mohammad Mushtaq and his brother Mohammad Rowaid when they were sitting at a shop in Garhi Habibullah.

“Ajmal had kidnapped a woman last year and her husband and his brothers, including slain Mohammad Mushtaq, had stripped him naked and treated him inhumanly at a cattle pen and video clips of the incident were made viral on social media,” the investigation officer said. He added that the police were searching for the main accused and his accomplice and would shortly arrest them and produce them in the court of law. The investigation officer said that the accused, Mohammad Ajmal, was a die-hard criminal.