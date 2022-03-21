Ghani wants no substandard development work in District East

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has asked the relevant municipal officials to ensure that the quality of the development works being carried out in District East of the city should be of top-standard so that the people of the area could get benefit from them for a prolonged period.

He issued directives to this effect on Sunday during his surprise visit to the PECHS area of the city where he inspected work being carried out to reconstruct Shah Abdul Lateef Road.

Ghani reviewed the pace of the development work and also inspected the material being used in the road construction. District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Administrator Rahmatullah Shaikh was also present on the occasion.

The Sindh information minister asked the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of development works in District East. He directed the municipal officials to take due precautions to ensure that there was no compromise on the quality of the development works.

He said the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was about facilitating the lives of people of Sindh with the provision of best facilities and the same vision was now being implemented in various residential quarters and streets of the cities of the province.

Ghani said the DMC had become a helping hand to the Sindh government’s drive to implement the vision of the PPP Chairman for the provision of the best civic facilities to the masses.

The DMC East administrator briefed the Sindh information minister in detail about the development works being carried out in the district.

He said that development works were being completed by the government to provide the facilities of roads, street lights, parks, roundabouts, and other such civic infrastructure to the area residents.

The District East administrator said that he was personally supervising the under-construction development projects to ensure that there should be no substandard work.

PPP leaders Iqbal Sand and Zulfiqar Qaimkhani were present on the occasion.