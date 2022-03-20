ISLAMABAD: Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Senator Sherry Rehman has said that the party should change its tag to Tehreek-e-Inteshar (party of subversion) as they are doing everything possible to subvert the rule of law and the Constitution to save their government.

“Coercion of members will not help, nor will threats to the federation,” said Sherry in a series of tweets using her twitter account on Saturday. She added the unconstitutional methods to delay the proceedings of the no-confidence motion will only make things worse, adding, “But they seem to care little for the country as they drag it through a crisis of their own making.”

PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Senate said they will lose more members with passage of time. “Denial will not save them,” she remarked. She added the attack on the Sindh House was tantamount to attack on the federation and advised the government not to repeat such mistake.

“Their ship is sinking but in creating an extra-constitutional crisis they want to sink Pakistan as well,” Sherry said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party has demanded resignation from Prime Minister Imran Khan for losing trust of his own party’s parliamentarians as the party’s Information Secretary Shazia Marri said every order he passes will be considered as illegal.

“The time of the selected prime minister and his cabinet has ended and the names of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed and assistants of Prime Minister should be placed on the Exit Control List after losing no trust motion,” said Information Secretary PPP Shazia Marri on Saturday. She said that the bureaucracy should not follow the orders of Imran Khan adding, “PM Imran Khan has no legal and moral justification to remain in power.”