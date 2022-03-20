Govt withdraws security from Panama JIT

ISLAMABAD: The government has withdrawn the security from the Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team members.

One JIT member termed the move a contempt of court. Six members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and ancillary staff had worked on Panama Papers to investigate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and they were given personal security under directions from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The government cannot take their security back without the approval of the court, said a JIT member. The JIT members were given the foolproof security on the court's orders. One JIT member was given two vehicles along with Rangers personnel and a personal security guard to escort him to his office.

Apart from the JIT members, some support staff had also been provided the security in the form of two police officials in two shifts (morning and evening). When contacted, two JIT members confirmed that their security had been withdrawn and they didn’t know the reason for this decision.

One member claimed it was a contempt of court, as the government had withdrawn the security without a court approval. A member was dismayed by the government decision and said he could not do much.

When asked whether they would move the Supreme Court, one member said he was not sure of it. A well-placed source informed The News that the Interior Ministry had carried out a threat assessment that suggested the JIT members no longer faced security threats.

Another source informed that due to the recent tour of Australian Cricket team, the administration had needed extra security and decided to take back the Rangers personnel deputed to the JIT members.

In the wake of the Panama Papers Investigation in 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered then government to provide the foolproof security to the JIT members. The Supreme Court of Pakistan had also directed the relevant government institutions to ensure the job security of the JIT members as well.