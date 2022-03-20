Myanmar to reopen to international tourists

YANGON: Myanmar will resume international passenger flights from April 17, the military said on Saturday, lifting a two-year ban on foreign tourists.

The Southeast Asian nation closed its borders to visitors in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to prevent rising infections. Myanmar was further isolated after a coup last year saw huge protests and a bloody military crackdown on dissent, sending its economy -- including its tourism industry -- into freefall.

"We will open all international flights on 17 April, and can fly as regularly," said the National Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Coronavirus Disease, citing falling Covid-19 infections.