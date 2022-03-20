Lakki traders set 48-hour deadline for recovery of youth

LAKKI MARWAT: All Shopkeepers Union on Saturday set a 48-hour deadline for the authorities to safely recover a youth who had gone missing last month.

Addressing a press conference, the union president, Fazal Rahim, flanked by Haji Abdur Rahim, Faridullah, Asmatullah, Amanullah, Engr Amir Nawaz Khan, Rizwanullah, Maulana Azizullah and others, said that Rehanullah went missing on February 21 but the authorities were not making any efforts for his safe recovery. “We tried to contact the DPO Lakki about the issue, but he disappeared from the office,” complained Rizwanullah, father of the missing youth.

The speakers said that they would stage a protest and block Bannu-Mianwali road at Kargil Chowk on Tuesday if the missing youth could not be recovered, adding that all shops and markets in the city would also be shut.

Lamenting the lethargic attitude of the local administration, they said that there was no excuse with the admin to say that the kidnappers were not known, as there was a list available of all the accused involved in various crimes.

They vowed to widen their protest to Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan if the district administration failed to recover the young man. They alleged that the administration had miserably failed to provide protection to the lives and properties of citizens.