Rape and war

During a session of the UN General Assembly pertaining to women, that coincided with International Women's Day on March 8, Pakistan raised the issue that India has been using sexual violence against women as one of the tools of war in Kashmir. This issue has come up before, with records showing that Kashmiri women have suffered the brutality of rape consistently through the years at the hands of the Indian occupying forces. As the conflict in Kashmir has grown more complicated following the August 2019 virtual annexation of the former partially autonomous – but occupied – state into India and attempt to change the demographics of the area, the problem has grown. This issue needs to be brought before the world in a far more conspicuous manner, as the international community has been woefully silent on the issue of Kashmir, in particular the fate of its women and girls.

Rape of women and children is used in conflicts around the world as a means to further demean and suppress the enemy. But in Kashmir, despite the fact that rape has been used as a war tool repeatedly, there has been a strange cloud of silence around it. While Kashmiri women have spoken out on occasions, as has Pakistan and some other allies of the Kashmiri people, the global community seems to care little. Nor does it seem particularly troubled by discrimination against Muslims, which is now no more a secret in India – extending even to college students who want to wear the hijab. The problem must be dealt with immediately, and for that the UN needs to step in. Women in Kashmir need to be guarded against sexual violence, their bodies need to stop being used as collateral in the brutal suppression of an entire people.

This can happen only if nations around the world stand in solidarity with these women. Pakistan has done well by addressing the issue. We hope that progress will be made in this regard and that the continued exploitation of Kashmiri women will be curbed. Indeed, around the world sexual violence in war must be responded to strongly whenever and wherever it occurs. Those responsible for such violence must be penalised for their crimes. Kashmir, its women and children – in fact, its entire population – have waited too long for justice. One hopes the UN realises it needs to play its due role in the protection of all living under forced occupation.