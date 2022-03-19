Japanese envoy visits UET

LAHORE:Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro, accompanied by other officials from the Japanese embassy, visited the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore on Friday.

According to a press release, Wada Mitsuhiro presented 98 books to the UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar which have been placed in a special corner of the university’s main library. The Ambassador also took oath from executive committee members of the Monbukagakusho-MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP) Lahore chapter. The Ambassador and UET agreed to collaborate further on different avenues in future for mutual benefits.

MAAP is an organisation of the scholars who studied in Japanese institutions and who were awarded scholarships by the MEXT (Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, Japan: Monbukagakusho).

Farewell: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Friday organised a farewell ceremony in the honour of Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang Prof Dr Jalees Ahmad Bhatti on their retirement.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahamd presided over the ceremony which was attended by Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, faculty members and administrative officers. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the services and contribution of both the professors for the development of UVAS and imparting knowledge and skills to students.

book talk: Punjab University (PU) Library Book Club conducted introductory talk on two books. The books of the month were “Namak ka Jeevan Ghar” by Rifat Abbas and “The Penguin History of Early India: from the origins to AD 1300” by Romila Thapar.

PU Department of Urdu’s Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar presented the talk on book “Namak ka Jeewan Ghar”. He narrated the story of the book and its literary notions. The introduction to the English book was presented by Centre for South Asian Studies Assistant Professor Dr Marium Kamal. She brought into light some striking facts of early Indian history from the book.