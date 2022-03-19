Potohar kabaddi event from 22nd

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Day Potohar Kabaddi Tournament will get underway here from March 22 at Dhamiyal Stadium.

Rana Sarwar, secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) and Raja Shahid Iqbal, chairman Organizing Committee, held a press conference Friday to unveil salient features of the event.“Four teams in all will compete in the event. These include Central Punjab, West Punjab, South Punjab and Potohar Region teams,” Rana Sarwar said.

The prize money for the event will be Rs700,000 with the winners getting Rs300,000. The final of two-day event will be held on March 23.Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat will be the chief guest at the final.