Students trained in finding solutions to meet Sustainable Development Goals

Students of 10 universities on Friday participated in a three-day event titled Hack Fest 2022 at the Institute of Business Administration’s (IBA) City Campus where they were trained in finding technical solutions to the challenges pertaining to the United Nations’ (UN) 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The varsities participating at the event included the University of Karachi, Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), UIT University, DHA Suffa University, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Salim Habib University and IBA.

Speaking on the occasion, a speaker stressed the need for finding technical solutions to the 17 SDGs. He said students should fully prepare themselves for this cause.

Umama Iftikhar Siddiqui, the marketing lead of the Google Developer Student Club, said the club was a platform in which students of 10 universities were receiving technical knowledge and training in different areas like poverty, sanitation, water andtraffic.

She said that they were preparing students to find Google solutions to meet challenges pertaining to the 17 SDGs. She added that they would fully prepare students to find technical solutions to problems regarding the SDGs in their areas and suggestions for the solution of those issues would also be presented to the government.

Danella Patrick, the SMIU GDSC lead, said the club was an innovative platform to train students for solutions to the USDGs challenges. She added that 64 students from the SMIU had participated in the programme, which was the highest number compared to other universities.

She said that three excellent and best performing students in the next session would be honoured with cash prizes. During a penal discussion at the event, students were advised to coordinate with their relevant mentors and get sufficient knowledge about their work so as to make real progress.