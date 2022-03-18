Six tonnes of narcotics seized in city’s biggest drug haul

Police arrested two men and impounded two trucks loaded with a huge cache of drugs during a raid in Karachi’s District West on Thursday.

During the raid, which was conducted on a warehouse in Surjani Town on a tip-off, police impounded two trucks loaded with around six tonnes of narcotics that had been smuggled to Karachi from Peshawar. From the warehouse, the narcotics were to smuggled to different parts of the city in fruit boxes, they added.

The seized drugs include hashish, opium and heroin, estimated to be worth billions of rupees in the international market. Following the seizure, senior police officials reached the Surjani Town police station to inspect the drugs. Police said it was the biggest recovery of drugs in the city, and cases against the suspects were being registered. They said they were going after the gang of smugglers involved in bringing drugs to Karachi.

Three die in road crashes

Three people lost their lives while two others, including a policeman, were wounded in road accidents on Thursday.

A 25-year-old man was killed when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Banaras flyover within the limits of the Pirabad police station.

The body of Rehan was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. In another accident, a woman was killed and a teenage boy critically wounded on University road within the jurisdiction of the Mobina Town police station. The victims were taken to the JPMC.

The woman was identified as Rukhsana, 40, wife of Khayal Muhammad, while the identity of the teenage boy could not be ascertained immediately. In Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Ahsanabad area, 40-year-old Abid Hussain was nocked dead by a vehicle. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, a policeman, Asif Yousuf, 27, suffered injuries in a road crash in the Manghopir area. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.