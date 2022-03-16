ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Tuesday claimed that “the establishment and the government are not separate, and they have to move along”.

According to NNI wire agency, talking to the media outside the Islamabad anti-terrorism court, he said he did not know “why you believe the government will be sent packing. I say with certainty that the government is not going anywhere; our allies are with us and will stay with us”.

In reply to a question about neutrality of the army, he said that the army had always been neutral. INP adds: The minister claimed that no Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member would attend the National Assembly session on the day of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. “If a PTI MNA casts his vote in favour of the opposition’s no trust motion against prime minister, then he will betray the people of his constituency. If somebody wants to take part in no-trust move, he should resign first,” Khattak said.

The defence minister said that Prime Minister Khan was more confident than ever. Everything will become clear on the day of no-confidence motion, he added. The minister said the opposition parties were at each other’s throat. They have become united for only one objective i.e. to remove Imran Khan, he said adding that the nation knew that Imran Khan was standing for people.