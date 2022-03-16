ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) central leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday alleged that NAB [National Accountability Bureau] was being used to hinder the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, and notices were being issued to the party parliamentarians to pressurise them.

Terming it interference in the democratic process, he warned that NAB chairman would be held answerable for it in due course of time. Talking to the media here, he said no such pressure tactics could stop the PMLN MNAs from casting their vote against Imran Khan. He said the government should bring 172 MNAs in the house, instead of bringing one million people to D-Chowk. He said the government could not stop the vote of no-confidence even by bringing one million people at D-Chowk. He warned that all those hindering the no-trust motion would be taught a lesson. “Whosoever prevents the assembly members from entering the parliament will have to face Article 6 of the Constitution,” he added. He said when one is left with no option he starts hurling abuses. –Online

Our correspondent adds: However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday vehemently denied some media reports, stating that NAB had nothing to do with the no-confidence motion.

A spokesman said NAB had always believed in carrying out its duties in accordance with the Constitution and the law. “NAB does not belong to any political party, group or individual, but to the state of Pakistan. It assures that none of its officials had anything to do with the no-confidence motion.”