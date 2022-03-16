CNG stations to open in Lahore from today

LAHORE: After a gap of over three months, the CNG Stations will resume operations from today (Wednesday).
“Good news finally,” Ghiyas Paracha, central leader All Pakistan CNG Association, said, adding that all the CNG stations will be functional from March 16 on a regular basis round the clock. The public transport fare will not be increased, he claimed.
He said a minimum of Rs84 billion would be saved annually as common man is set to get significant amount of savings on fuel. It may be noted that gas/RLNG supply of CNG sector on SNGPL’s network was suspended in December 6, 2021.
