Learning festival concludes in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The two-day Pakistan Learning Festival concluded here on Tuesday.

The festival was held at the COMSATS University Abbottabad campus with the active collaboration of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi.

The Bank of Punjab, Oxford University Press and partners of the festival included Nikhra Abbottabad, Directorate of Youth Affairs, Water and Sanitation Service Abbottabad, Galiyat Development Authority, KITE, Forestry and the Arachaelology and Museums Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had sponsored the event.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam had opened the festival.

Hassan Ahsan, Assistant Commissioner and Professor Imtiaz Ali Khan and others were also present.

Fauzia Minallah, Advisor PLF, Sarwat Mohiuddin, Nasreen Iqbal, Atif Badar, Zubair Torwali, Dr Anjum Altaf and other guests were also in attendance.

The festival held more than 50 learning sessions.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ahsan told the journalists that the main goal of the Pakistan Learning Festival was to help children, teachers and communities realise the importance of incorporating innovative learning techniques.

He said the teachers should take the newfound experience of learning and replicate it in their classrooms.

Some of the key highlight of the festival included the Kitab Gari, a modified rickshaw library or festival on wheels by ITA from Lahore and the district government’s initiative Books on Wheels that was displayed for all and held engaging sessions with children to help them develop a love for reading, literature and arts and crafts, he added.

Baela Raza Jamil, CEO of ITA, herself moderated three incredible panels book launches, “Role of 5 Cs and Performing Arts in our curriculum and Promoting Incredible Libraries in KP and Pakistan.”