6 held for robberies, street crimes

Islamabad : Islamabad police, in a crackdown against the street criminals, have arrested six suspects allegedly involved in house robberies, street crimes, and bike lifting incidents, the police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Teams of Shalimar and Ramna police stations arrested two members of Mooso gang allegedly involved in numerous bike lifting incidents. They have been identified as Mohsin Ali and Aqeel. The police also recovered 20 motorbikes from their possession that were lifted from different areas of Margalla, Ramna, Tarnol, and Golra police stations.

Meanwhile, Loi Bher police arrested an accused Kashif over robbery charges.

Likewise, a CIA police team apprehended a three-member’s Afghani gang involved in house robberies. The accused have been identified as Fareed Ullah, Mir Wais, and Hassan Khan.

During preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of house robberies in areas of Pir Wadhai and Islamabad. Cash, gold ornaments, and mobile phones worth Rs1.8 million were also recovered from them.