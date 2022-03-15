Sherry Rehman slams govt for D-Chowk rally threats

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said that PTI’s threats and mob hurdles are not going to stop anyone from voting.

“The Government threatens to hold a rally at D-Chowk on 27th in anticipation of the success of the Vote of No Confidence (VONC), and harassing the members to pass through the rally before going to Parliament.

“Tehreek-I-Insaaf has become Tehreek-I-Intishar in a blatant attempt to subvert the Constitution to hang on to power,” she said while responding to PTI's announcement to hold a public rally before voting on No-Confidence Motion.

Senator Sherry Rehman said threatening to hold a rally at D-Chowk to hinder Parliamentarians from voting in the VONC is downright reprehensible. “If the government claims to have a majority in the NA, so why panic now. This is a testament to the triumph of the No-Confidence Motion,” she said. "It is rather unprecedented for the ruling party’s first response to be resorting to mob violence. Considering Niazi's vexing diatribes, nothing should come as a shock anymore. Threatening members and preventing them from voting is a violation of the Constitution.”

She said even the National Assembly Secretariat told the Speaker that preventing any parliamentarian from casting their vote is unconstitutional. “This desperation is a sad demonstration of the lengths PTI is willing to go in crossing all democratic red lines,” she said. Regardless of their baseless attempts at stopping the NOC, she said, the opposition is united due to the momentum from the nation. “Nothing shall stop any member from casting its vote.”