India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep series 2-0

BANGALORE: A bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah helped India thrash Sri Lanka by 238 runs inside three days at Bangalore’s pink ball Test to sweep the series 2-0 on Monday.

Chasing 447 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 in the second session after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne’s valiant 107, on a pitch that turned from day one. Fast bowler Bumrah ended Karunaratne’s spell and got one more to take his match tally to eight wickets while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took four over the day.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, respectively named man of the match and man of the series, scored 67 and 50 in India’s 303-9 declared on day two. Their key roles brought an emphatic victory that left the hosts unbeaten in all three of their home day-night Tests and extended their streak at home to 15 series wins in the five-day format.

India also won the opening Test in three days and this win gives new all-format captain Rohit Sharma a winning start to his Test leadership. “It was a big thing to lead in Tests,” Rohit told reporters after the win.

“I had the support of my teammates. They were telling me what to do and what not to do. There are a few senior members in the team who understand the game well and (I) had their inputs as well.” Left-handed Karunaratne made a second wicket stand of 97 before Ashwin broke through for the stumping of the captain’s overnight partner Kusal Mendis, who recorded his 12th Test half-century.

Karunaratne went on to wage a lone battle and raised his century — the sole hundred for a Sri Lankan batsman in this Test series — with a boundary off Bumrah.

India won the toss

India 1st Innings 252 all out

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 109 all out

India 2nd Innings 303/9d

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (Target 447 runs)

Lahiru lbw b Bumrah 0

Dimuth (c) b Bumrah 107

Mendis st †Pant b Ashwin 54

Mathews b Jadeja 1

Silva c Vihari b Ashwin 4

Dickwella† st †Pant b Patel 12

Asalanka c Sharma b Patel 5

Embuldeniya lbw b Ashwin 2

Lakmal b Bumrah 1

Fernando c Shami b Ashwin 2

Praveen not out 0

Extras: (b 16, lb 3, nb 1) 20

Total: (59.3 Ov) 208

Fall: 1-0, 0.3 ov 2-97, 19.4 ov 3-98, 20.4 ov 4-105, 27.5 ov 5-160, 41.6 ov 6-180, 49.5 ov 7-204, 56.5 ov 8-206, 57.3 ov 9-208, 58.2 ov 10-208, 59.3 ov

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9-4-23-3 Shami 6-0-26-0 Ravichandran Ashwin 19.3-3-55-4 Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-48-1 Axar Patel 11-1-37-2

Result: India won by 238 runs

Man of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (IND)

Man Of The Series: Rishabh Pant (IND)

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon