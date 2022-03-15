Iran kabaddi team likely to visit Pakistan for joint training

ISLAMABAD: Iran team, which is Asian kabaddi champion, is expected to visit Pakistan for the joint training plus exhibition matches ahead of the September’s Asian Games to be held in China.
Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Secretary Sarwar Rana told ‘The News’ that Iranian and Sri Lankan federations have been approached for the joint training for the Asian style kabaddi. “Since we have started our training for the Asian Games, we want international exposure for our probables ahead of the mega event. Iran are the defending Asian champions and still one of the strongest teams when it comes to the Asian style (mat) of kabaddi. We are hopeful that Iran team would take up a visit to Pakistan in June-July for joint training as well as exhibition matches.”
Pakistan won a bronze medal in the last Asian Games as Korea got silver while the Indian team bagged no medal. “Besides Iran, Sri Lanka has also been approached to visit Pakistan within the next three months. We believe that teams’ visit to Pakistan would help prepare well for the mega event.”
