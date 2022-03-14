Carey misses ton as Aussies continue to dominate

KARACHI: Is it game over for Pakistan in the second Test? It seems so, especially if we are talking about their chances of going 1-up in the three-Test series.

The Australians have amassed a mammoth 505-8 after feasting on a placid National Stadium track for two days. They have never lost to Pakistan after posting 350 or more in the first innings.

The tourists are unlikely to do so in Pakistan's Test fortress, where they have never previously won a Test.

With the National Stadium wicket finally showing signs of deterioration, Pakistan will now be facing an uphill task to save the Test.

Even on Sunday there was both reverse swing for Pakistan pacers and turn for the spinners. But the slow nature of the track made sure that the reverse swing attained by the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf didn't really bother the Australian batsmen, who added 254 more runs to their overnight total of 251-3.

At stumps on day two, Australia were perfectly placed at 505-8 with Mitchell Starc unbeaten on 28 and skipper Pat Cummins yet to open his account. Cummins surprisingly opted against declaring the Australian innings. A declaration midway into the final session could have allowed the Australian attack to have a go at the Pakistani top order. A wicket or two in the last hour could have strengthened Australia's position.

But instead the Aussies decided to just bat Pakistan out of the Test. And they seem to have succeeded. To win this Test, the Pakistanis will need to score big and score fast to have enough time to bowl Australia out in the second innings. It might not be impossible but seems improbable.

Pakistan's top-order consisting of openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafiq and Azhar scored centuries in the Pindi Test and together with the likes of skipper Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan look good enough to save the match.

But the Australians must be fancying their chances of winning the Test. And not without reason. Cummins and Starc could pose problems with the new ball on a wicket that is beginning to offer uneven bounce. And once the cracks on the surface become wider, seasoned spinner Natah Lyon and debutant leggie Mitchell Swepson could create a lot of opportunities.

Alex Carey, the wicketkeeper-batsman, who scored 93 on day two, believes the pitch will become friendly enough for Australian attack to bowl out Pakistan twice during the remaining part of the match.

“There are some cracks opening,” Carey said after stumps. “I still think there’s opportunities for us to pick 20 wickets going into tomorrow and day four and five.”

AFP adds: Carey became Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s only second Test wicket as he missed the part-timer’s straight delivery and was bowled for 93 with just two overs left before close.

Earlier, opener Usman Khawaja hit a memorable 160 in the country of his birth.

On missing a hundred, Carey admitted the opportunity was lost.

“I am always disappointed when I get out. It was so close. Unfortunately, it’s the way it goes.”

When the wily Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan produced a sharp turning delivery that beat Khawaja’s defensive push on the back foot to clip the top of the off stump, Pakistan had thought they would wrap up the Australian innings soon.

But Carey and Starc frustrated the home team during their eighth-wicket stand of 98.

Carey batted for 187 minutes, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes in his highest Test score, improving upon his previous best of 51 against England at Adelaide in December last year.

Sajid’s spin partner Nauman Ali bowled Cameron Green for 28 in the last over before tea but Pakistan’s plans to bat today were spoiled by Carey and Starc.

Pakistan took the third new ball after 163 overs with Australia’s total at 453-7 but none of the pace bowlers could get the breakthrough.

Ashraf (2-55) and Sajid (2-151) were the main wicket takers in Pakistan’s 180 overs of hard work.

This is the first time Australia have batted 180 overs in Asia since their 179.3 overs, scoring 577 against India in the Delhi Test of 2008.

Sajid had given Pakistan a double break in the post-lunch session with the wickets of a stubborn Khawaja and Travis Head for eight.

Until then, Khawaja had defied Pakistan’s attack for nine hours and 12 minutes in an anchoring role since Australia won the toss and opted to bat on Saturday.

The left-hander from Queensland smashed 15 boundaries and a six in his third 150-plus masterly knock.

Sajid had earlier dismissed Head, leg-before wicket off a sharp delivery, while nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was bowled by Ashraf in the first session for 38.

It was a dull morning session as Australia added 81 after resuming on 251-3 as the pitch held its flat nature.

Khawaja added 54 for the fourth wicket with Lyon to frustrate the Pakistan bowlers who were looking for early wickets to halt Australia’s progress.

Ashraf could have dismissed Lyon on 31 but failed to hold on to a return catch to his left.

Lyon capitalised on the reprieve with a sweetly-timed boundary but Ashraf had the last laugh three overs later, with a delivery that clattered into the stumps after brushing the Australian’s pads.

Lyon, dropped on nought by Imam-ul-Haq off pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday, hit five boundaries during his stubborn knock of 38.

Khawaja was unflustered and pushed Hasan Ali for a single to complete his 150.

Score Board

Australia won the toss

Australia 1st Innings

Warner c †Rizwan b Faheem 36

Khawaja b Sajid Khan 160

Marnus run out (Sajid Khan) 0

Smith c Faheem b Hasan 72

Lyon b Faheem 38

Travis lbw b Sajid 23

Cameron b Nauman Ali 28

Carey † b Babar Azam 93

Mitchell Starc not out 28

Pat Cummins (c) not out 0

Extras: (b 10, lb 5, nb 7, w 5) 27

TOTAL: (180 Ov, RR: 2.80) 505/8

Yet to bat: Mitchell Swepson

Fall: 1-82 , 17.6 ov, 2-91, 20.6 ov, 3-250, 88.5 ov, 4-304, 105.2 ov, 5-347, 120.2 ov, 6-360, 130.2 ov, 7-405, 145.3 ov, 8-503, 177.6 ov

Bowling: Shaheen Shah 30-8-85-0, Hasan Ali 24-7-67-1, Faheem Ashraf 21-4-55-2. Sajid Khan 54-10-151-2, Nauman Ali 45-6-115-1, Babar Azam 4-0-7-1, Azhar Ali 2-0-10-0

Pakistan Team: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Test Debut : Mitchell Swepson

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar