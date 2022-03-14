Safety concerns

The crime rate has increased in the country because law-enforcement agencies are failing to enforce laws, and criminals are not held accountable. The main reason for this inability to enforce laws is that the police are ill-equipped and untrained. There are accusations of corruption, and the ‘thaana culture’ has given police stations such a bad reputation that people avoid reporting crimes. The investigation procedure is also flawed, and people fear that political pressure influences the police department.
These issues have encouraged people to not take the law seriously. They do not even follow traffic rules. Street crimes, theft and robbery are on the rise as well. Ordinary people feel unsafe in their homes. The government should ensure that laws are implemented effectively. The police must improve their image and encourage people to follow laws. The government must also ensure that all law-enforcement personnel are trained properly.
Mahnoor Fatima
Gujranwala
