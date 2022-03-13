ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday against the acquittal of nine accused including Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the Noor Mukadam murder case, local media reported.
The plea was filed on behalf of Shaukat Mukadam’s lawyer Shah Khawar seeking acquittal of Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee and domestic helper Jamil in the murder case.
The appeal also challenged the acquittal of six Therapy Works employees including its CEO Tahir Zahoor.
The petitioner pleaded to the court that digital evidence was present against all the accused, therefore, they should be punished in accordance with the law.
“The acquittal decision of the trial court was against the law,” the appeal stated.
On Feb 24, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam.
The judge also found him guilty of rape and awarded him 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs200,000.
Zahir’s two employees, Mohammad Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan, were sentenced to 10 years in jail, while Zahir Jaffer’s parents and Therapy Works employees were acquitted. Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of former ambassador Shaukat Mukadam, was found brutally murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021.
