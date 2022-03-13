ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) leader and Federal Water Resources Minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi has disclosed that he told Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recent meeting that several members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to jump ship and join the party’s rivals.

“Federal Minister Asad Umar was also present in that meeting, which was reported in the media,” Moonis Elahi told The News.

He said that reacting to his assertion, the prime minister had stated that there were seven/ eight PTI MNAs who had made up their mind to desert to the opposition side.

“But I stressed that they were larger in number than this figure,” the federal minister said. “I also told Imran Khan that these MPs had got commitments from the PMLN to support it in exchange for party tickets in the next general elections”.

Elahi said that Imran Khan was of the view that these MNAs had been bribed, a claim which differed with his own. He said the purpose of his statement was to warn the prime minister of the emerging situation.

Moonis Elahi said that he had urged the premier on Feb 14 to tell his members once and for all that they do not need to worry. His remarks had come in a speech to an international symposium regarding hydro-power development in the presence of the prime minister.

The federal minister felt that his view was not taken seriously and was instead ridiculed. He said that he had credible information about the desertions from PTI ranks, but no attention was paid to his warning by the ruling party.

The PMLQ, an ally of the PTI-led ruling coalition, is going to take a final decision shortly whether to vote for or against the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly. The PMLQ is currently sending out mixed signals about its intention.