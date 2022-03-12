Ayaz Latif Palijo advises PTI, opposition against politics of confrontation

SUKKUR: Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palijo said that the long marches, launched by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf and Pakistan Peoples Party, were not for the resolution of core issues of the common people of the country but for their personal gains.

Addressing the party workers in Larkana on Friday, he said the Larkana city is giving a look of Mohenjo-daro, adding the people of the Larkana were deprived of their basic rights. He said the QAT has no interest in the no-trust move of the opposition, advising the leaders of PTI and the opposition not to involve in politics of confrontation.

He said the whole country, specially Sindh, had been facing numerous issues. "The country is facing a number of chronic issues but the big political parties are fighting for their personal gains. He said the federal government under Prime Minister Imran Khan had never focused on the key issues of Sindh despite frequent reminders to him on such issues. Ayaz Palijo said the tribal clashes had become the order of the day with no remedial measures by the Sindh government.

"Different tribes in upper Sindh are attacking and killing their rivals with impunity," he said, claiming that influential persons were directly involved in the massacre of five persons of the Bhand community since they wanted to occupy the land owned by small farmers. "Had we not staged the demonstration with five bodies, no FIR would have been registered by police officials of Shaheed Benazirabad district," he added.

Ayaz Palijo expressed grief over the recent terror attacks in Peshawar and other areas of the country, saying such terror acts showed that rulers were not interested to implement the National Action Plan. He said the terrorists were taking the advantage of the current political situation in the country. He said farmers and growers of Sindh are facing multiple problems at the time when the agriculture sector had already been in a deep crisis.

The QAT chief said that it was the prime responsibility of rulers to provide the basic amenities of life to the people of the province. He said the PPP leaders in Sindh were only interested in making money while people in districts, like Tharparkar, were not even provided the safe drinking water. "The PPP rulers have pushed the entire province towards worst backwardness," he said and added that the entire province was in ruins due to the massive corruption of the PPP leaders.