SC larger bench to hear plea against 25th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday decided to constitute a larger bench to hear a petition challenging the 25th Constitutional Amendment that had merged the tribal areas with Kyber Pukhtunkhwa.
The federal government and government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, however, had raised objections to the maintainability of the instant petition, contending that the petition was filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, adding that firstly it could only be invoked when there was any question of fundamental rights and secondly if any matter relating to public importance was affected at large.
