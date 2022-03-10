PM to emerge victorious: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:The chief minister has said that the no-confidence move would fail completely as the opposition did not have the required numbers.

In a statement, the chief minister said, “failure of no-confidence move is written on the wall” and Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge victorious. Even the united opposition could not confront Imran Khan as the political tricks of the opposition parties revolved around personal stakes, he maintained. He regretted that the opposition parties showed no regard for the country or the people as they put the national interest at stake merely for personal vested interests.

PMLN MPA: Member Provincial Assembly PMLN Ashraf Ansari on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office and expressed his complete trust in CM’s leadership.

The chief minister said on the occasion that he had always promoted the norms of decency and honesty in politics. He categorically remarked that the negative narrative of the opposition had been rejected by the masses earlier and would do the same now.

“I do not believe in one man show and all decisions in Punjab are taken with consultation,” he maintained. The chief minister emphasised that his intention was honest and in the right direction and denounced that the agenda of those elements who indulged in doing criticism for the sake of criticism was to impede the journey of progress in the country.

He vowed that the mission of public service without caring for the opponents was being accelerated.“We do not raise hollow slogans and only doing public service and will continue to do so in future as well”, he added. The MPA remarked that Usman Buzdar always listened to him and resolved due problems.

Cabinet committee: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business, chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja approved several important matters regarding legislation.

Provincial ministers and secretaries concerned attended the meeting. Cabinet Committee approved the upgradation of Government Waqar Al-Nisa Post Graduate College Rawalpindi as university. Conditional permission for change in rules for promotion of deputy superintendent of police (DSPs) was also granted. Provincial Minister Basharat Raja said that the decision would provide opportunity to those DSPs who have been deprived of field duty for two years to get promotion. However, he directed that this permission should not affect the ongoing process of promotion of other DSPs. The Cabinet Committee approved the names of representatives of Punjab in the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, an institution of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Cabinet Committee examined in detail the proposal to introduce vehicle passports and RFID system in Punjab. The Secretary Excise and Taxation said that the issuance of RFID would facilitate the collection of taxes. However, the Law Minister directed that the matter be re-examined for better decision making. He said that delay in issuance of number plates of vehicles and motorcycles should be removed. The meeting considered setting up of excise police stations for drug control across the province; however, it was observed that there was scope for necessary changes in the draft law presented at the meeting and therefore this agenda item was postponed.