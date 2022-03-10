Terror of street crimes

Street crimes are rising at a fast pace across Sindh. Even though there are numerous news reports that highlight these incidents, the authorities haven’t taken any serious measures to deal with this problem. Until our law-enforcement agencies look for the root causes that have led to this instability in the province, street crimes will go nowhere. The transfer of police officials will be in vain. In big cities like Karachi and Hyderabad, motorcycle theft has skyrocketed. It doesn’t even sound surprising when people say that they don’t get an opportunity of being heard after such traumatic incidnets – FIRs and the subsequent court hearings add more financial burden on pockets. Armed robbers are depriving people of their valuable possessions at gunpoint.

People are now afraid of going out of their houses. Factors such as a weak police system, influence of powerful people in different state departments, poor police training and an ineffectual criminal justice system must be looked into. The government, criminal justice system and police must play their respective roles efficiently. Their joint efforts will help eliminate street crimes.

Sajjad Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro