Pervaiz Elahi discusses political situation

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday held a meeting with the provincial ministers including Law Minister Raja Basharat and Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed. The meeting discussed in detail the current political situation in the wake of the no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the revolt against Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed also held a detailed meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.
LAHORE: On the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a special Boeing 777 plane departed from Lahore early on...
PESHAWAR: The senior police officials on Tuesday visited the grave of constable Jamil Khan who was martyred in the...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the...
ISLAMABAD: Four persons, including a staff nurse of Polyclinic along with a male technician, were killed on Tuesday...
KABUL: The Taliban halted a blood donation drive by women activists to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday,...
LAHORE: Recently, the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, recently facing no-trust motion, was heard echoing his...
Comments