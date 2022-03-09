Pervaiz Elahi discusses political situation

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday held a meeting with the provincial ministers including Law Minister Raja Basharat and Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed. The meeting discussed in detail the current political situation in the wake of the no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the revolt against Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed also held a detailed meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.