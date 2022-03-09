Candlelight vigil by Christians for mosque bombing victims

PESHAWAR: The members of the Christian community on Tuesday held a candlelight vigil at Koocha Risaldar in Qissa Khwani to remember those Muslim brothers who either lost lives or sustained injuries in the devastating suicide bombing in a mosque.
As many as 65 people were martyred and almost 200 others were injured when a suicide bomber attacked the masjid at Koocha Risladar during the Friday prayer. Some of the victims are still receiving treatment at the Lady Reading Hospital for their serious wounds.
A group from the Christian community, mostly youth, turned up at the Koocha Risaldar. They were holding lit candles and a banner to pay respect to the mosque bombing victims.
The banner read that the Christian community stood by the members of the bereaved families.
The writing on the banner prayed for mercy to the people of the country and wished early recovery to those injured in the terror act.
